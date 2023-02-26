Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Kerry Airport Div 1 Men Cup:
KCYMS , Tralee Magic , Conceded by Tralee Magic;
Kerry Airport Men Div 2:
St Marys 1 62, Cahersiveen 58, ;
Kerry Airport Ladies Div 3 Pool 2:
Gneeveguilla 38, Rathmore Ravens 31, ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 2:
St Josephs 20, St Brendans 0, ;
Kerry Airport U15 Boys:
TK Bobcats 0, St Brendans 20, ;
Kerry Airport U15 Girls :
TK Cougars 28, Tralee Magic 50, ;
Kerry Airport U13 Girls :
St Brendans 31, TK Vixens 24, ;
Kerry Airport U11 Boys:
TK Cougars 0, Rathmore Ravens 0, ;
Today:
Kerry Airport Men Div 2:
St Josephs v TK Bobcats, at Duagh Sports Complex, 6:30pm ;
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div 2:
KCYMS v St Annes , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 5:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U 16 Boys Cup:
Rathmore Ravens v Tralee Magic , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 4:15pm ;
St Marys v St Brendans , at Castleisland Community Centre, 6:15pm ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:
KCYMS v St Josephs , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 2:30pm ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3:
St Bridgets v Kenmare Kestrels , at Castleisland Community Centre, 2:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U 16 Girls Div 2:
Ballybunion Wildcats v Gneeveguilla , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 12:15pm ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 3 Group 2:
TK Vixens v Rathmore Ravens , at Athea Community Centre, 10:30am ;
Ballybunion Wildcats v TK Chorca Dhuibhne, at Ballybunion Community Centre, 1:30pm ;
Kerry Airport U 14 Boys Div 1:
St Brendans v Glenbeigh Falcons , at Moyderwell School, 12:00pm ;
St Marys v St Pauls , at Castleisland Community Centre, 5:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U 14 Boys Div 2:
Cahersiveen v St Marys Red, at Colaiste na Sceilge, 2:45pm ;
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3:
Gneeveguilla v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 3:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Cup:
St Marys Red v TK Cougars, at Castleisland Community Centre, 7:45pm ;
Kerry Airport U 14 Girls Div 1:
Cahersiveen v St Josephs , at Colaiste na Sceilge, 1:45pm ;
Kerry Airport U 14 Girls Div 2:
St Bridgets v Gneeveguilla , at Castleisland Community Centre, 3:30pm ;
Kerry airport U 14 Girls Div 3:
KCYMS v Cobras , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 4:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U13 Girls :
TK Vixens v TK Bobcats, at Athea Community Centre, 10:30am ;
Kerry Airport U 12 Boys Div 3:
St Josephs ninjas v Gneeveguilla , at Duagh Sports Complex, 3:30pm ;