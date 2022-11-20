Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Nov 20, 2022 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Airport Div2 Ladies Plate:
St Josephs 73, St Bridgets 54, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 2:
Kenmare Kestrels B , St Brendans , Conceded by St Brendans;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 3 Group 1:
Cahersiveen 43, TK Cougars 11, ;

Today:

Kerry Airport Div2 Men Plate:
St Josephs v St Brendans , at Duagh Sports Complex, 8:00pm ;

Kerry Airport Div3 Ladies Plate:
St Annes v Gneeveguilla , at Farranfore Community Centre, 1:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div2 Plate:
St Annes v Tralee Magic , at Farranfore Community Centre, 11:30am ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div3 Plate:
KCYMS v Rathmore Ravens , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 3:30pm ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:
KCYMS v Kenmare Kestrels , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 2:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3 Plate:
St Pauls B v St Marys B, at killcummin school hall, 11:40am ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 3 Group 1:
St Colmans v St Annes , at Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 8:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U 15 Boys Cup:
St Marys v TK Cougars, at Castleisland Community Centre, 5:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U15 Girls Cup:
St Annes v TK Cougars, at Farranfore Community Centre, 2:30pm ;
St Pauls v Tralee Magic , at killcummin school hall, 6:40pm ;

Kerry Airport U13 Boys Cup:
Rathmore Ravens v Kenmare Kestrels , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 10:00am ;
St Brendans v TK Cougars 2, at Presentation Hall Tralee, 1:30pm ;
St Pauls v TK Cougars, at killcummin school hall, 5:10pm ;

Kerry Airport U11 Girls :
TK Bobcats v St Bridgets , at John Mitchells GAA Hall, 4:00pm ;

