Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Oct 9, 2022 10:10 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Share this article

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 2:
St Brendans 49, Kenmare Kestrels 43

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 3 Group 2:
TK Bobcats 30, St Marys B 32
Rathmore Ravens 38, TK Cougars 2 15

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Pool A:
Rathmore Ravens 14, Tralee Magic 1 74

Advertisement

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Pool B:
St Brendans 31, St Annes 48

Kerry Airport U13 Boys :
Rathmore Ravens 28, St Pauls 38

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Pool E:
Cobras 14, Tralee Magic 1 38

Advertisement

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Pool F:
St Marys B 16, St Josephs B 7
Rathmore Ravens 17, St Pauls 28

Kerry Airport Men Div 1:
St Marys v St Brendans , at Castleisland Community Centre, 6:00
Gneeveguilla v TK Killarney Cougars, at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 7:00

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div 2:
St Josephs v Rathmore Ravens , at Duagh Sports Complex, 5:00
KCYMS v Tralee Magic , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 5:00

Advertisement

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div 3:
St Pauls v St Bridgets , at killcummin school hall, 7:45

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 2:
Cahersiveen v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Colaiste na Sceilge, 12:00

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3:
TK Vixens v St Pauls , at Athea Community Centre, 11:30
Rathmore Ravens v St Brendans , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 1:15
Glenbeigh Falcons v Kenmare Kestrels , at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 6:00

Advertisement

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 1/2 Pool B:
Ballybunion Wildcats v St Josephs , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 4:15

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 3 Group 2:
Ballybunion Wildcats v St Pauls B, at Ballybunion Community Centre, 3:00
TK Chorca Dhuibhne v TK Vixens, at Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 4:00

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Pool A:
Ballybunion Wildcats v Glenbeigh Falcons , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 1:45

Advertisement

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Pool B:
St Brendans White v St Annes A, at Moyderwell School, 1:00

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Pool C:
Ballybunion Wildcats v KCYMS , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 12:30

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Pool D:
St Brendans v St Pauls B, at Moyderwell School, 12:00

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Pool F:
St Bridgets v Rathmore Ravens A, at killcummin school hall, 2:00

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Pool A:
St Marys Black v Kenmare Kestrels , at Castleisland Community Centre, 1:00

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Pool D:
KCYMS v Glenbeigh Falcons , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 4:00

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Pool E:
Cahersiveen v St Colmans , at Colaiste na Sceilge, 11:00

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Pool F:
St Josephs A v St Pauls B, at Duagh Sports Complex, 3:00

Kerry Airport U13 Girls :
TK Vixens v TK Cougars, at Athea Community Centre, 10:30

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Pool A:
Gneeveguilla v St Bridgets , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 6:00

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Pool B:
St Josephs B v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Duagh Sports Complex, 11:00

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Pool C:
St Marys Black v St Annes , at Castleisland Community Centre, 10:00

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Pool D:
KCYMS v St Pauls A, at Killorglin Sports Complex, 1:00

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Pool E:
KCYMS v St Colmans Flames, at Killorglin Sports Complex, 2:00

Kerry Airport U11 Girls :
Gneeveguilla v TK Bobcats, at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 5:00

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus