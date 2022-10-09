Sunday local basketball fixtures & results

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 2:
St Brendans 49, Kenmare Kestrels 43
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 3 Group 2:
TK Bobcats 30, St Marys B 32
Rathmore Ravens 38, TK Cougars 2 15
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Pool A:
Rathmore Ravens 14, Tralee Magic 1 74
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Pool B:
St Brendans 31, St Annes 48
Kerry Airport U13 Boys :
Rathmore Ravens 28, St Pauls 38
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Pool E:
Cobras 14, Tralee Magic 1 38
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Pool F:
St Marys B 16, St Josephs B 7
Rathmore Ravens 17, St Pauls 28
Kerry Airport Men Div 1:
St Marys v St Brendans , at Castleisland Community Centre, 6:00
Gneeveguilla v TK Killarney Cougars, at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 7:00
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div 2:
St Josephs v Rathmore Ravens , at Duagh Sports Complex, 5:00
KCYMS v Tralee Magic , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 5:00
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div 3:
St Pauls v St Bridgets , at killcummin school hall, 7:45
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 2:
Cahersiveen v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Colaiste na Sceilge, 12:00
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3:
TK Vixens v St Pauls , at Athea Community Centre, 11:30
Rathmore Ravens v St Brendans , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 1:15
Glenbeigh Falcons v Kenmare Kestrels , at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 6:00
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 1/2 Pool B:
Ballybunion Wildcats v St Josephs , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 4:15
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 3 Group 2:
Ballybunion Wildcats v St Pauls B, at Ballybunion Community Centre, 3:00
TK Chorca Dhuibhne v TK Vixens, at Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 4:00
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Pool A:
Ballybunion Wildcats v Glenbeigh Falcons , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 1:45
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Pool B:
St Brendans White v St Annes A, at Moyderwell School, 1:00
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Pool C:
Ballybunion Wildcats v KCYMS , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 12:30
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Pool D:
St Brendans v St Pauls B, at Moyderwell School, 12:00
Kerry Airport U14 Boys Pool F:
St Bridgets v Rathmore Ravens A, at killcummin school hall, 2:00
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Pool A:
St Marys Black v Kenmare Kestrels , at Castleisland Community Centre, 1:00
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Pool D:
KCYMS v Glenbeigh Falcons , at Killorglin Sports Complex, 4:00
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Pool E:
Cahersiveen v St Colmans , at Colaiste na Sceilge, 11:00
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Pool F:
St Josephs A v St Pauls B, at Duagh Sports Complex, 3:00
Kerry Airport U13 Girls :
TK Vixens v TK Cougars, at Athea Community Centre, 10:30
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Pool A:
Gneeveguilla v St Bridgets , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 6:00
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Pool B:
St Josephs B v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Duagh Sports Complex, 11:00
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Pool C:
St Marys Black v St Annes , at Castleisland Community Centre, 10:00
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Pool D:
KCYMS v St Pauls A, at Killorglin Sports Complex, 1:00
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Pool E:
KCYMS v St Colmans Flames, at Killorglin Sports Complex, 2:00
Kerry Airport U11 Girls :
Gneeveguilla v TK Bobcats, at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 5:00