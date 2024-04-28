Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Apr 28, 2024 15:46 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Credit Union SHL
Division 1
Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Causeway 11:00

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup

Division 1
Dr Crokes 2-09 -v- Southern Gaels 1-10
Corca Dhuibhne 2-06 – v- Beaufort 1-10
Na Gaeil 4-13 -v- Cromane 1-09
Division 2
Abbeydorney 3-09 -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane 3-14

Castleisland Desmonds 1-13 -v- MKL Gaels 2-08
Ballymac -v- Rathmore - postponed

Division 3
Laune Rangers 1-18 -v- Firies 1-09
Annascaul/Castlegregory 4-08 -v- Spa 1-05

Killarney Legion 1-19 -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels 5-09

Division 4
Southern Gaels B 1-07 -v- Glenflesk 2-06
Listowel Emmets 5-10 -v- Fossa 3-07
Kerins O’Rahillys 2-09-v- John Mitchels 2-09
Division 5
MKL Gaels B -v – Currow – Keel - 4:30 PM

Milltown/Castlemaine 0-00 -v- Beale 3-12

Kerry LGFA U14 County League
Finuge St.Senans 5-3 Glenflesk 3-7
Kerins O Rahillys -v- Beale 6.30
Cromane -v- MKL Gaels - Glenbeigh 6.30
Beale -v- Fossa 6.00
Kilcummin -v- Ballymac 6.00
Abbeydorney B -v- Listowel Emmets B 4.00
Glenflesk -v- Finuge/St Senans 12.00
Moyvane -v- Killarney Legion 6.00
Scart/Cordal -v- Laune Rangers - Cordal 6.30
Corca Dhuibhne -v- Castleisland Desmonds 4.00
St Pats -v- Milltown/Castlemaine 4.30
Spa -v- Austin Stacks 6.00
Firies -v- Shannonside Tarbert 6.00
Ballyduff -v- Dingle 4.00
Southern Gael B -v- Annascaul/Castlegregory - Foilmore 6.00
Southern Gaels -v- Churchill - Coliaiste na Sceilge 5.00
Na Gaeil -v- Beafort TBC

