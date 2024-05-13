Kerry against Cork tonight in Munster Football final

Kerry put their Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship title on the line tonight.
The defending champions are away to Cork in the final.
Páirc Uí Rinn is the venue for a 7.30 throw-in.
