Kerry against Cork tonight in Munster Football final

May 13, 2024 07:55 By radiokerrysport
Kerry against Cork tonight in Munster Football final
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry put their Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship title on the line tonight.

The defending champions are away to Cork in the final.

Páirc Uí Rinn is the venue for a 7.30 throw-in.

