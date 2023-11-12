Sunday afternoon local GAA results

East Kerry Football
Senior Championship
Sponsored By Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel Group & Dr O'Donoghue’s family
Rd 1
Currow V Glenflesk
Bill Tangney Cup Final
Dr Crokes v Listry
U15 Championship
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Div 4 Final
Kilcummin B v Kenmare Shamrocks B
Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship
Semi-final
St. Mary’s v Sneem/Derrynane
North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Eamon O Donoghue Cup
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Final
Tarbert v Movyane
Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship
Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh
Division 1 Semi Final
Moyvane 3.15 Listowel Emmets 1.17 AET
Mid Kerry Minor Football Finals
Sponsored by Sugrue Excavations Beaufort
Milltown/Castlemaine v Laune Rangers in Milltown
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane v Keel/Listry
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14 Division 3 Shield final
Na Gaeil v Dingle