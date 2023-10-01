Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Oct 1, 2023 14:41 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Share this article

Kerry Ladies Football

Bon Secours County Championship

Junior A - Round 7
Clounmacon Moyvane 0-11 Cromane 4-15
Abbeydorney 8-16 Emmets 1-01
Spa 2-13 Kilcummin 0-04
Laune Rangers 0-06 Ballymac 3-08

Advertisement

Junior B Quarter Finals
Annascaul/Castlegregory 3-18 Beale 2-09
Fossa 2-13 Kerins O'Rahillys 1-07
Killarney Legion 4-05 Glenflesk 1-11

Mid Kerry O’Sullivan Cup
Beaufort v Glenbeigh/Glencar

Senior Football Division 4
St Senan's v Ballyduff

Advertisement

Kerry Petroleum Novice Football Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final
Clounmacon v Ballylongford

Molyneaux Cup Shield Final
Laune Rangers V Austin Stacks

Kerry Cup Final
Listry V Tarbert 1

Advertisement

North Kerry Under 16 Hurling Championship
Ballyheigue v Kilmoyley
Firies v Crotta O’Neill’s
Abbeydorney/Causeway v Tralee Parnell’s
St. Brendan’s v Lixnaw

East Region U15 Football Championship
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Legion v Kenmare
Fossa v Glenflesk
Kilcummin v Firies
Rathmore v Dr Crokes

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday review
Advertisement
Killarney feature won by Solitary Man
Killarney ladies start season with victory
Advertisement

Recommended

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday review
Killarney ladies start season with victory
Rathmore and Scartaglen set-up Intermediate final showdown
Killarney feature won by Solitary Man
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus