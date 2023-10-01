Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Kerry Ladies Football
Bon Secours County Championship
Junior A - Round 7
Clounmacon Moyvane 0-11 Cromane 4-15
Abbeydorney 8-16 Emmets 1-01
Spa 2-13 Kilcummin 0-04
Laune Rangers 0-06 Ballymac 3-08
Junior B Quarter Finals
Annascaul/Castlegregory 3-18 Beale 2-09
Fossa 2-13 Kerins O'Rahillys 1-07
Killarney Legion 4-05 Glenflesk 1-11
Mid Kerry O’Sullivan Cup
Beaufort v Glenbeigh/Glencar
Senior Football Division 4
St Senan's v Ballyduff
Kerry Petroleum Novice Football Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final
Clounmacon v Ballylongford
Molyneaux Cup Shield Final
Laune Rangers V Austin Stacks
Kerry Cup Final
Listry V Tarbert 1
North Kerry Under 16 Hurling Championship
Ballyheigue v Kilmoyley
Firies v Crotta O’Neill’s
Abbeydorney/Causeway v Tralee Parnell’s
St. Brendan’s v Lixnaw
East Region U15 Football Championship
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Legion v Kenmare
Fossa v Glenflesk
Kilcummin v Firies
Rathmore v Dr Crokes