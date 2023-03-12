Sunday afternoon local GAA results

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
0-9 Crotta O'Neill's V Causeway 1-18
0-15 Lixnaw V Kilmoyley 0-20
County Minor Football League
Division 6A
Knocknagoshel/Brosna V Gneeveguilla
East Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored By Frank Doran safeguard secuity.ie
Division 1 Final
Kilcummin V Dr Crokes
Mid Kerry Senior Football League Final
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
2-10 Laune Rangers A v Beaufort 4-6
Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 Football League
Div 1
Ardfert v John Mitchels
Na Gaeil v Austin Stacks
Div 2
St Pat's v Kerins O Rahilly's
Div 3
Kerins O Rahilly's B V Ardfert B
Na Gaeil B v Austin Stacks B
John Mitchels B V Ballymac B