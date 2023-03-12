Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Mar 12, 2023 14:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Sunday afternoon local GAA results Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Share this article

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
0-9 Crotta O'Neill's V Causeway 1-18
0-15 Lixnaw V Kilmoyley 0-20

County Minor Football League
Division 6A
Knocknagoshel/Brosna V Gneeveguilla

East Kerry Senior Football League

Advertisement

Sponsored By Frank Doran safeguard secuity.ie
Division 1 Final
Kilcummin V Dr Crokes

Mid Kerry Senior Football League Final
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
2-10 Laune Rangers A v Beaufort 4-6

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 Football League

Advertisement

Div 1
Ardfert v John Mitchels
Na Gaeil v Austin Stacks

Div 2
St Pat's v Kerins O Rahilly's

Div 3
Kerins O Rahilly's B V Ardfert B
Na Gaeil B v Austin Stacks B
John Mitchels B V Ballymac B

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus