Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Mar 5, 2023 14:03 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Abbeydorney
St Brendan's V Crotta O'Neill's
1-16 Causeway V Ballyheigue 1-9

County Minor Football League
Division 4A
Duagh V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe

Division 8
3-20 Laune Rangers V Kenmare Shamrocks 3-4

Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Semi Finals
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin

Milltown/Castlemaine v Laune Rangers A

Glenbeigh/Glencar v Beaufort

Frank Doran Safeguardsecuity.ie East Kerry Senior Football League
1-14 Kenmare v Kilcummin 1-9

North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 1 Final
Listowel Emmets v Castleisland Desmonds

McCarthy Insurance Group
South Kerry Senior Football League

Group 1
4-10 Dromid V Templenoe 6-14

Group 2
4-17 Waterville V Valentia 0-7

Templenoe and Waterville have qualified for the final.

Tralee / St Brendan's Under 13 Football League

Div 1.
Austin Stacks v Ardfert
John Mitchels v Na Gaeil

Div 2
St Pat's V Churchill

Div 3
Ardfert B v Austin Stacks B
Na Gaeil B v John Mitchels B
Ballymac B V Kerins O Rahilly's B

