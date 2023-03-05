Sunday afternoon local GAA results

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Abbeydorney
St Brendan's V Crotta O'Neill's
1-16 Causeway V Ballyheigue 1-9
County Minor Football League
Division 4A
Duagh V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe
Division 8
3-20 Laune Rangers V Kenmare Shamrocks 3-4
Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Semi Finals
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Milltown/Castlemaine v Laune Rangers A
Glenbeigh/Glencar v Beaufort
Frank Doran Safeguardsecuity.ie East Kerry Senior Football League
1-14 Kenmare v Kilcummin 1-9
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 1 Final
Listowel Emmets v Castleisland Desmonds
McCarthy Insurance Group
South Kerry Senior Football League
Group 1
4-10 Dromid V Templenoe 6-14
Group 2
4-17 Waterville V Valentia 0-7
Templenoe and Waterville have qualified for the final.
Tralee / St Brendan's Under 13 Football League
Div 1.
Austin Stacks v Ardfert
John Mitchels v Na Gaeil
Div 2
St Pat's V Churchill
Div 3
Ardfert B v Austin Stacks B
Na Gaeil B v John Mitchels B
Ballymac B V Kerins O Rahilly's B