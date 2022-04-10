Sunday afternoon local GAA results

County Senior Football League
Division 1
1-12 Ballymacelligott V Kenmare Shamrocks 1-7
3-7 Austin Stacks V An Ghaeltacht 0-12
1-14 Dr. Crokes V Dingle 1-14
Division 2
1-10 Glenbeigh-Glencar V Laune Rangers 1-8
1-9 Kilcummin V Na Gaeil 1-6
0-8 Listry V Listowel Emmets 2-7
Castleisland Desmonds V Annascaul
Division 3
0-10 Churchill V Firies 0-11
3-2 Dromid Pearses V St Patrick's Blennerville 0-9
Division 4
0-13 Knocknagoshel V Austin Stacks 0-8
1-12 Castlegregory GAA Club V Duagh 3-11
Division 5
Sneem/Derrynane V Ballylongford
1-9 Laune Rangers V Ballyduff 2-9
Division 6A
Castleisland Desmonds V St Michael's-Foilmore
1-8 Fossa V Milltown/Castlemaine 3-12
Legion V Kerins O'Rahilly's
Tuosist V Kenmare Shamrocks
All Ireland 40x20 over 35A doubles handball semi final
Dominick Lynch and Jack O’Shea lost to Gavin Buggy and Paul Lambert Wexford; 8-21, 21-9, 10-11.
Lee Strand County Under 15 Hurling League Division 1
Ballyheigue 2 - 6 Crotta O’Neill’s 1 - 7