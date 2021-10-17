Advertisement
Sport

Stacks against Kenmare today in Senior decider

Oct 17, 2021 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Fitzgerald Stadium today plays host to the Senior Club Football Championship Final.

Austin Stacks and Kenmare Shamrocks clash at 3 in a game which is live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Wayne Quillinan, Austin Stacks

DJ Brennan, Kenmare

