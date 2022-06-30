St Pauls make a step into Women's National League for upcoming season

It has been confirmed to Radio Kerry Sport that St Pauls Killarney will enter a womens team in the National League this year.

The news comes just weeks after the news that St Marys Castleisland would not enter a team in the Womens Superleague.

The team will be coached by Killarney veteran James Fleming, who will leave his role at Limerick Celtics. James has confirmed that two Americans have already been signed up for the campaign.

St Pauls will enter into the Missquote.ie First Division