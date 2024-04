St. Pauls Killarney have dominated the monthly awards for March in the MissQuote.ie Womens National League.

Sofia Paska is Player of the Month, with Khiarica Rasheed third in the rankings.

James Fleming is once again Coach of the Month, for the third time in the last four months.

The MissQuote.ie Womens Basketball League Trophy Final has been fixed for Saturday, April 13th, in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

Swords Thunder provides the opposition for the 5.45 tip-off.