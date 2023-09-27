Sporting Authorities Make Joint Effort To Promote Respect

The GAA, FAI and IRFU have announced a joint campaign promoting respect for players, officials and volunteers.

The governing bodies for the three most-played team sports in Ireland issued a joint statement today in which they "pledged to work together on this important topic over the coming year".

Next weekend Gaelic games, soccer and rugby will highlight initiatives such as fair-play awards at adult matches, silent or positive sidelines at youth games and presentations to the parents and coaches on the positive influence they can bring to the games.