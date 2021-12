It's final day in two district club championships in the county.

In South Kerry it's the almost annual meeting of St Marys and Dromid Pearses.

They get underway in Waterville at 2 o'clock.

In the North Kerry Final, Castleisland Desmonds will hope to successfully defend the 2020 title they recently won when they face Ballyduff.

Throw-in at Con Brosnan Park Moyvane is at 2 o'clock.

There will be a replay in both competitions in the event of a draw.