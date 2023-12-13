Advertisement
Shine Named Munster U20 Footballer Of The Year

Dec 13, 2023 17:57 By brendan
Kerrys William Shine has been named as the Munster U20 Footballer of the year for 2023.

 

The Legion forward had a starring role for the Kerry U20s as they won the Munster championship.

Shine scored 10 points in the extra time win over Clare before kicking 6 points in the dominant win over Cork in the final.

He later scored 4 pints as Kerry were defeated by 1-8 to 9 points in the U20 All-Ireland semi-final.

I spoke with Legion Chairman David Randles just as the news broke this morning…

William Shine will receive the honour this Saturday night at the Muckross Park Hotel.

Also on the night, Tipperary Footballer Declan Browne and Cork hurler Jimmy Barry Murphy will be inducted into the Munster GAA Hall of Fame.

 

The other awards, including the Munster senior footballer and hurler of the year, will be announced in due course.

