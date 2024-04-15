Sheehan signs a new two-year contract

Dan Sheehan says the best is yet to come in his career.

The Leinster hooker has signed a new two-year IRFU central contract.

Sheehan was the joint-top try-scorer as Ireland won this year’s Six Nations championship.

Hugo Keenan won’t be risked in Leinster’s game away to the Emirates Lions in the URC this Saturday.

The Ireland full-back was a late withdrawal from Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup win over La Rochelle when a hip issue flared up.

Ross Byrne will be assessed this week having been taken off with what Leinster describe as a minor leg injury at the weekend.