Advertisement
Sport

Sheehan signs a new two-year contract

Apr 15, 2024 17:29 By radiokerrysport
Sheehan signs a new two-year contract
Share this article

Dan Sheehan says the best is yet to come in his career.

The Leinster hooker has signed a new two-year IRFU central contract.

Sheehan was the joint-top try-scorer as Ireland won this year’s Six Nations championship.

Advertisement

====

Hugo Keenan won’t be risked in Leinster’s game away to the Emirates Lions in the URC this Saturday.

The Ireland full-back was a late withdrawal from Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup win over La Rochelle when a hip issue flared up.

Advertisement

Ross Byrne will be assessed this week having been taken off with what Leinster describe as a minor leg injury at the weekend.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Hill falls at penultimate qualifying hurdle for World Championship
Advertisement
Kerry "not too bad injury wise"
Kerry represented on team of the League
Advertisement

Recommended

Hill falls at penultimate qualifying hurdle for World Championship
Kerry homeless figure 'in no way reflective of reality'
Broadhurst given green light to compete for Great Britain
Gardaí look for driver who fled scene of collision in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus