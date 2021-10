Cormac Sharvin finished up in a tie for 61st on 1-over-par at the Mallorca Open on the European Tour.

Jonathan Caldwell was five shots back and 72nd.

Dane Jeff Winther won on 15-under.

Leona Magure finished up on level-par at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea earlier today.

Jin Young Ko of Korea won after a play-pff after finishing up on 22-under-par.