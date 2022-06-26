Semi-final against Dubs the prize if Kingdom overcome Mayo

An All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin is the prize today if the Kerry senior footballers get past Mayo.

The Kingdom, Munster champions, take on the Connacht outfit at 4 in Croke Park.

Derry and Dublin have already booked their places in the last 4.

Rory Gallagher's men put 5 goals past Clare on their way to a double scores victory, coming away with 14 points to spare.

The Dubs made hard work of their quarter final with Cork before eventually pulling away to win by 11.

The first 1/4 final today sees Galway come up against Armagh at 1:45.

There are 4 games down for decision in the All Ireland Intermediate Ladies Championship this afternoon.

First up at 2pm, Clare take on Longford in Birr while Louth and Roscommon clash at Kinnegad.

Half an hour later, last year's finalists Wexford come up against Tyrone in Ashbourne while Laois face Wicklow at 4pm.