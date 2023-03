Scotland boss Steve Clarke sees no reason why they can't cause an upset when they face group favourites Spain in their Euro 2024 qualifier later.

The Scots opened their campaign with a 3-nil win at home to Cyprus at the weekend.

Group A’s other game tonight sees Norway go to Georgia.

In Group D, Wales will look to follow their draw with Croatia with a victory at home to Latvia.

And Croatia are in Bursa to play Turkey.