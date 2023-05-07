Scor glory for Kingdom

Kerry won on the double in the All-Ireland Scor Na nOg finals.

Glenflesk claimed the honours in Ballad Group, with Spa victorious in Set Dancing.

Full report:

All Ireland glory on the double for the Kingdom in both Ballad group and Set Dancing as the curtain came down on Scor Na nOg activites; the remaining competitiom of the Scor season; as GAA Counties from across the Country descended upon the fantastic I. N. E. C, Killarney venue on Saturday where the 2023 All Ireland Finals of Scor Na nOg took place and where over 19 Counties battled it out in the various catagories hoping to bring All Ireland glory to their respective Clubs and County.

Glenflesk in Ballad Group defeated in the finals of 2020 and 2022 but after the disappointment of been so near the Adjudicators on this occasion gave them the nod to enter the winners enclosure. Not alone was this the Clubs first Scor Na nOg title but it so happens to be Kerrys first at this level also. So the history makers were; Aoise O Donoghue, Muireann Healy, Abby Cronin, Cliona Moynihan, Sarah O Donoghue,

What can one say about the Set Dancers from the Spa Club who were going for their 5th National title in Scor Na Nog; they would be known by the Dancing experts as one of the best and once again they didn’t disappoint making it two-in-a-row; The members of the victorious Set Dancers were; Roisin O Sullivan, Isabele, Waters, Grace O Connor, Aine O Sullivan, Cira O Donoghue, Dara Brosnan, Diarmuid O Donavan, Colm O Connor, Oisin O Sullivan.

Crotto O Neills represented Kerry in Instrumental Music. A first for the club reaching the All Ireland final having been knocking on the door for a number of years The musicians; Conor Brennan, Thomas Breen, Sarah Murphy, Ellen Trant and Grace Hannon Linnane, but unfortunately with stiff competition, not the judge’s choice this time round.

Our fourth club taking part were Tralee Parnells in the Trath Na gCeist; the team of Donnacha Buttimer, Brian Reidy, Karl Cronin, Aoife Trant were excellent and were in strong contention during part one of the Quiz but unfortunately with only three going forward, Tralee Parnells finishing in 4th they failed to qualify for the latter on stage part of the discipline.

Labhras Mac Carthaigh, Uachtaran Chumann Luithcleas Gael was on hand to present all the winners with their medals amid delightful scenes.