Scor finals to go ahead Friday

Oct 3, 2022 12:10 By radiokerrysport
The finals of County Scor Sinsear, sponsored by Estuary Print and Trophies, Ballylongford, are to take place on Friday in the Community Centre, Currow.

Proceedings get underway with the Quiz and followed at 7.30 by all the other disciplines.

All the winners on the night will go forward to the Munster Finals on Sunday October 16th at Cappamore, County Limerick.

The Munster Final quiz is to commence at 4 and main stage events at 6.

The All-Ireland finals on Saturday November 12th are to go ahead in Castlebar, County Mayo.

