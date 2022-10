Winners at the county finals of Scor Sinsear, sponsored by Estuary Print and Trophies, Ballylongford:

FIGURE DANCING; Dromid

SOLO SINGING; Mark O’Leary, Gneevguilla

RECITATION; Helen Sugrue, Na Gaeil

BALLAD GROUP; Keel

NOVELTY; Na Gaeil

INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC; Keel

SET DANCING; Gneevguilla

QUIZ; Churchill

All winners go forward to the Munster Finals on Sunday October 16th at Cappamore, County Limerick.