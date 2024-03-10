Saudi Arabian victory for Verstappen

The 18-year-old - the youngest British driver to race in the sport - finished seventh.
Title holder Max Verstappen was the winner ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.
George Russell was sixth, three places ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
