U12 Premier Boys

Park 6 v Killorglin 0

2-0 half time

Player of the match Cian McGillycuddy

A battling performance in the first half with park pulling away with late goals

U13 Premier Boys

Killorglin 2 v Ballyhar 0

Player of the match Daithi O Sullivan

U13 Division 1 Boys

Tralee Dynamos B 2 v Park B 1

Advertisement

U15 Premier Boys

Killarney Celtic 3 v Mastergeeha 1

Celtic goals:

Jack cullloty

Dara Horan

Luca Mosca

Celtic's player of the match was the hard working Ignacy Truchan up front