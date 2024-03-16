Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Mar 16, 2024 09:41 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Credit Union Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Crotta O'Neill's 1-18 Ballyduff 2-9

Advertisement

Tralee/ St Brendan's Under 13 League Div 1 Fixtures sponsored by Kellihers Mill

Div 1
John Mitchels 5-7 v Austin Stacks 5-23.

Div 3
John Mitchels B 5-13 v Austin Stacks 5-18.

Advertisement

Handball's Munster 40x20 silver master's A singles semi final saw John Joe Quirke, Kerry lose to Dale Cusack, Cork 4-21, 5-21.

Today:

Credit Union Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Venue: Caherslee, Tralee
Tralee Parnells V Abbeydorney 4:00

Advertisement

Developmental Football League
First named at home

Division 1
Milltown/Castlemaine V Beaufort 1:00
Listry V Fossa 2:00

Division 2 @ 5
Castlegregory GAA Club V St Patrick's Blennerville
Annascaul V Dingle
Listowel Emmets V Churchill

Advertisement

Division 3 @ 5
Austin Stacks V Waterville Frank Caseys
Currow V Reenard
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Skelligs Rangers

Division 4 @ 5
Duagh V Ballydonoghue
Cordal V Moyvane
Clounmacon V Tarbert

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League
Games at 3 unless otherwise stated
First named at home

Advertisement

Division 1A
Rathmore V Spa Killarney
Listowel Emmets V Killarney Legion

Division 1B
Dr. Crokes V Kenmare Shamrocks

Division 3A
St Mls/F'more/Skellig/Valentia V Glenflesk
Na Gaeil V Churchill
Milltown/Castlemaine V Kilcummin

Division 3B
Cordal V Sneem/ Derrynane/ Templenoe/ Tuosist 2:00
Firies V St Senan's

Division 5A
Moyvane V Currow
Ardfert Football Club V Beaufort
Finuge V Beale

Division 5B
Knocknagoshel/Brosna V Duagh
Tarbert/Ballylongford V Fossa
Annascaul/Lispole V Renard/ St. Marys/ Valentia

Division 7
Dingle V Desmonds/Scartaglen
Dromid/Waterville V Castlegregory GAA Club
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Gneeveguilla 4:00

U23 Development Football League
Games at 5
First named at home

Div 1
Laune Rangers V An Ghaeltacht
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Austin Stacks

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
Saturday local rugby fixtures & results
Kerry draw with Cobh
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Munster Championship tie moved
Munster semi for Killarney Celtic today
Health watchdog finds Kerry residential service to be mostly compliant with the Health Act
Final round of league games tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus