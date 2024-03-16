Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Senior Hurling League

Crotta O'Neill's 1-18 Ballyduff 2-9

Tralee/ St Brendan's Under 13 League Div 1 Fixtures sponsored by Kellihers Mill

Div 1

John Mitchels 5-7 v Austin Stacks 5-23.

Div 3

John Mitchels B 5-13 v Austin Stacks 5-18.

Handball's Munster 40x20 silver master's A singles semi final saw John Joe Quirke, Kerry lose to Dale Cusack, Cork 4-21, 5-21.

Today:

Credit Union Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Venue: Caherslee, Tralee

Tralee Parnells V Abbeydorney 4:00

Developmental Football League

First named at home

Division 1

Milltown/Castlemaine V Beaufort 1:00

Listry V Fossa 2:00

Division 2 @ 5

Castlegregory GAA Club V St Patrick's Blennerville

Annascaul V Dingle

Listowel Emmets V Churchill

Division 3 @ 5

Austin Stacks V Waterville Frank Caseys

Currow V Reenard

Glenbeigh-Glencar V Skelligs Rangers

Division 4 @ 5

Duagh V Ballydonoghue

Cordal V Moyvane

Clounmacon V Tarbert

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League

Games at 3 unless otherwise stated

First named at home

Division 1A

Rathmore V Spa Killarney

Listowel Emmets V Killarney Legion

Division 1B

Dr. Crokes V Kenmare Shamrocks

Division 3A

St Mls/F'more/Skellig/Valentia V Glenflesk

Na Gaeil V Churchill

Milltown/Castlemaine V Kilcummin

Division 3B

Cordal V Sneem/ Derrynane/ Templenoe/ Tuosist 2:00

Firies V St Senan's

Division 5A

Moyvane V Currow

Ardfert Football Club V Beaufort

Finuge V Beale

Division 5B

Knocknagoshel/Brosna V Duagh

Tarbert/Ballylongford V Fossa

Annascaul/Lispole V Renard/ St. Marys/ Valentia

Division 7

Dingle V Desmonds/Scartaglen

Dromid/Waterville V Castlegregory GAA Club

Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Gneeveguilla 4:00

U23 Development Football League

Games at 5

First named at home

Div 1

Laune Rangers V An Ghaeltacht

Kerins O'Rahilly's V Austin Stacks