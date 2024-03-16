Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Crotta O'Neill's 1-18 Ballyduff 2-9
Tralee/ St Brendan's Under 13 League Div 1 Fixtures sponsored by Kellihers Mill
Div 1
John Mitchels 5-7 v Austin Stacks 5-23.
Div 3
John Mitchels B 5-13 v Austin Stacks 5-18.
Handball's Munster 40x20 silver master's A singles semi final saw John Joe Quirke, Kerry lose to Dale Cusack, Cork 4-21, 5-21.
Today:
Credit Union Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Venue: Caherslee, Tralee
Tralee Parnells V Abbeydorney 4:00
Developmental Football League
First named at home
Division 1
Milltown/Castlemaine V Beaufort 1:00
Listry V Fossa 2:00
Division 2 @ 5
Castlegregory GAA Club V St Patrick's Blennerville
Annascaul V Dingle
Listowel Emmets V Churchill
Division 3 @ 5
Austin Stacks V Waterville Frank Caseys
Currow V Reenard
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Skelligs Rangers
Division 4 @ 5
Duagh V Ballydonoghue
Cordal V Moyvane
Clounmacon V Tarbert
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League
Games at 3 unless otherwise stated
First named at home
Division 1A
Rathmore V Spa Killarney
Listowel Emmets V Killarney Legion
Division 1B
Dr. Crokes V Kenmare Shamrocks
Division 3A
St Mls/F'more/Skellig/Valentia V Glenflesk
Na Gaeil V Churchill
Milltown/Castlemaine V Kilcummin
Division 3B
Cordal V Sneem/ Derrynane/ Templenoe/ Tuosist 2:00
Firies V St Senan's
Division 5A
Moyvane V Currow
Ardfert Football Club V Beaufort
Finuge V Beale
Division 5B
Knocknagoshel/Brosna V Duagh
Tarbert/Ballylongford V Fossa
Annascaul/Lispole V Renard/ St. Marys/ Valentia
Division 7
Dingle V Desmonds/Scartaglen
Dromid/Waterville V Castlegregory GAA Club
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Gneeveguilla 4:00
U23 Development Football League
Games at 5
First named at home
Div 1
Laune Rangers V An Ghaeltacht
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Austin Stacks