Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Round 3
Lixnaw 1-19 Ballyduff 1-12
Kilmoyley 0-20 Abbeydorney 0-12
Lixnaw will now meet Kilmoyley in the Final
South Kerry Under 13 Football Championship Final
Waterville - Frank Caseys/Dromid Pearses 4.16 St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders 1.10
TODAY:
Molyneaux Cup Final
Venue: Fossa
Killarney Legion V Dr. Crokes 4:00
McElligott Cup Final
Venue: Direen
Kilcummin V Fossa 4:30
McElligott Cup Shield Final
Venue: Ballymacelligott
Currow V Milltown/Castlemaine 2:30
Barrett Cup Final
Venue: Mountcoal
Emmets V Churchill 4:30
Kerry Cup Shield Semi-Final
Brosna home to St Patrick's Blennerville 4:00
Development League Division 3 Cup Final
Venue: Laune Rangers
Skelligs Rangers V Ardfert Football Club 4:30
Kerry Ladies Football
U13 County Championship Finals @ John Mitchels
A
Abbeydorney v Inbhear Scéine Gaels A - 4
B
Corca Dhuibhne v Cromane - 4
C
Shannonside Tarbert v MKL Gaels B - 2
D
John Mitchels v Fossa 11:15 in Milltown
E
Rathmore v Laune Rangers - 2
Mid Kerry Minor Football League
Cromane/Glenbeigh/Glencar v Keel/Listry is OFF