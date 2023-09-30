Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Sep 30, 2023 09:59 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Round 3
Lixnaw 1-19 Ballyduff 1-12
Kilmoyley 0-20 Abbeydorney 0-12

Lixnaw will now meet Kilmoyley in the Final

South Kerry Under 13 Football Championship Final
Waterville - Frank Caseys/Dromid Pearses 4.16 St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders 1.10

Advertisement

TODAY:

Molyneaux Cup Final
Venue: Fossa
Killarney Legion V Dr. Crokes 4:00

McElligott Cup Final
Venue: Direen
Kilcummin V Fossa 4:30

Advertisement

McElligott Cup Shield Final
Venue: Ballymacelligott
Currow V Milltown/Castlemaine 2:30

Barrett Cup Final
Venue: Mountcoal
Emmets V Churchill 4:30

Kerry Cup Shield Semi-Final
Brosna home to St Patrick's Blennerville 4:00

Advertisement

Development League Division 3 Cup Final
Venue: Laune Rangers
Skelligs Rangers V Ardfert Football Club 4:30

Kerry Ladies Football
U13 County Championship Finals @ John Mitchels

A
Abbeydorney v Inbhear Scéine Gaels A - 4

Advertisement

B
Corca Dhuibhne v Cromane - 4

C
Shannonside Tarbert v MKL Gaels B - 2

D
John Mitchels v Fossa 11:15 in Milltown

Advertisement

E
Rathmore v Laune Rangers - 2

Mid Kerry Minor Football League
Cromane/Glenbeigh/Glencar v Keel/Listry is OFF

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry clubs start national campaigns tonight
Advertisement
County Senior Football Championship groups conclude today
Killarney 2 day meeting gets underway this afternoon
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry clubs start national campaigns tonight
County Senior Football Championship groups conclude today
Kerry go down to Harps
Ferguson set for Brighton return
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus