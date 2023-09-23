Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship

Round 3

St. Brendan's 2 - 17 Crotta O'Neill's 1 - 12

Causeway 3 - 18 Ballyheigue 2 - 17

Kerry Cup

Semi-Final

Listry 3-8 Cordal 1-10

Ladies Football

U13 D Championship SF

John Mitchels 3-03 Dr Crokes 2-02

TODAY

First named at home

Games at 4 unless otherwise stated

Molyneaux Cup

Killarney Legion v Glenflesk

McElligott Cup

Kilcummin V Castleisland Desmonds

Kerins O'Rahilly's V Fossa

McElligott Cup Shield

Currow V Kenmare Shamrocks 2:00

John Mitchels V Milltown/Castlemaine

Barrett Cup

Churchill V Spa Killarney 4:30,

Barrett Cup Shield

Annascaul V Beaufort

Cahill Cup

An Ghaeltacht V St Michael's-Foilmore

Glenbeigh-Glencar V Ardfert

Kerry Cup

Moyvane V Tarbert 12:00

Kerry Cup Shield

Brosna V St Patrick's Blennerville

Clounmacon V Beale

The 36th edition of the Austin Stacks Lee Strand U14 Football Tournament takes place today at Connolly Park Tralee.

There are 12 teams taking part from 6 different counties.

Group A – Austin Stacks, Clontarf (Dublin), Ennistymon (Clare)

Group B – Na Gaeil, Na Piarsaigh (Cork), Stradbally (Waterford)

Group C – KOR/St. Pats, Nemo Rangers (Cork), Oranmore/Maree (Galway)

Group D – Churchill, An Ghaeltacht, Salthill/Knocknacarra (Galway)

The matches will be played from 10.30.

Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship

Milltown/Castlemaine home to Cromane/Glenbeigh/Glencar at 5

2 Kerry handballers today bid for All-Ireland final spots.

The last four of the 1 Wall Diamond Masters sees Brendan O'Donoghue face Peter Larkin, Monaghan at 10.

That's followed at 12.40 by the Masters D semi final between John Joe Quirke and James Doyle, Armagh.

Both matches are on in Brackey, Tyrone.