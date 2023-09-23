Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Round 3
St. Brendan's 2 - 17 Crotta O'Neill's 1 - 12
Causeway 3 - 18 Ballyheigue 2 - 17
Kerry Cup
Semi-Final
Listry 3-8 Cordal 1-10
Ladies Football
U13 D Championship SF
John Mitchels 3-03 Dr Crokes 2-02
TODAY
First named at home
Games at 4 unless otherwise stated
Molyneaux Cup
Killarney Legion v Glenflesk
McElligott Cup
Kilcummin V Castleisland Desmonds
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Fossa
McElligott Cup Shield
Currow V Kenmare Shamrocks 2:00
John Mitchels V Milltown/Castlemaine
Barrett Cup
Churchill V Spa Killarney 4:30,
Barrett Cup Shield
Annascaul V Beaufort
Cahill Cup
An Ghaeltacht V St Michael's-Foilmore
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Ardfert
Kerry Cup
Moyvane V Tarbert 12:00
Kerry Cup Shield
Brosna V St Patrick's Blennerville
Clounmacon V Beale
The 36th edition of the Austin Stacks Lee Strand U14 Football Tournament takes place today at Connolly Park Tralee.
There are 12 teams taking part from 6 different counties.
Group A – Austin Stacks, Clontarf (Dublin), Ennistymon (Clare)
Group B – Na Gaeil, Na Piarsaigh (Cork), Stradbally (Waterford)
Group C – KOR/St. Pats, Nemo Rangers (Cork), Oranmore/Maree (Galway)
Group D – Churchill, An Ghaeltacht, Salthill/Knocknacarra (Galway)
The matches will be played from 10.30.
Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship
Milltown/Castlemaine home to Cromane/Glenbeigh/Glencar at 5
2 Kerry handballers today bid for All-Ireland final spots.
The last four of the 1 Wall Diamond Masters sees Brendan O'Donoghue face Peter Larkin, Monaghan at 10.
That's followed at 12.40 by the Masters D semi final between John Joe Quirke and James Doyle, Armagh.
Both matches are on in Brackey, Tyrone.