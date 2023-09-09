Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Sep 9, 2023 10:15 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Round 1
Causeway 3 - 18 Abbeydorney 1 - 15

Kerry LGFA
U15 C Quarter Final
Annascaul/Daingean Ui Chuis 2-14 v Laune Rangers 3-06

TODAY

It’s Kenmare against Dingle tonight in the final of the Senior Club Football Championship.
Austin Stack Park, Tralee is the venue for their showdown at 7.

Junior Premier Semi Final
Ballymacelligott V Ardfert at 5 in Austin Stack Park

Junior Semi Finals at 5
Sneem/Derrynane V Reenard in Waterville
Tarbert V Beale in Finuge

Intermediate Relegation Final
Currow V St Mary’s @ 5 in Glenbeigh

Kerry Petroleum Novice Preliminary Quarter-Final
Venue: Clounmacon
Clounmacon V Ballylongford 6:00

North Kerry Under 14 Hurling Championship
At 5
First named at home
Abbeydorney v Ballyduff
Causeway v Tralee Parnell’s
Firies v St. Brendan’s @ Farranfore, 10.30

Kerry LGFA
Bons Secours Championship
Junior B - Round 4
Glenflesk v John Mitchels - 7

