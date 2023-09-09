Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship

Round 1

Causeway 3 - 18 Abbeydorney 1 - 15

Kerry LGFA

U15 C Quarter Final

Annascaul/Daingean Ui Chuis 2-14 v Laune Rangers 3-06

TODAY

It’s Kenmare against Dingle tonight in the final of the Senior Club Football Championship.

Austin Stack Park, Tralee is the venue for their showdown at 7.

Junior Premier Semi Final

Ballymacelligott V Ardfert at 5 in Austin Stack Park

Junior Semi Finals at 5

Sneem/Derrynane V Reenard in Waterville

Tarbert V Beale in Finuge

Intermediate Relegation Final

Currow V St Mary’s @ 5 in Glenbeigh

Kerry Petroleum Novice Preliminary Quarter-Final

Venue: Clounmacon

Clounmacon V Ballylongford 6:00

North Kerry Under 14 Hurling Championship

At 5

First named at home

Abbeydorney v Ballyduff

Causeway v Tralee Parnell’s

Firies v St. Brendan’s @ Farranfore, 10.30

Kerry LGFA

Bons Secours Championship

Junior B - Round 4

Glenflesk v John Mitchels - 7