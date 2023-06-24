Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Senior Football
Division 1
Rathmore 1-13 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-13
Dr. Crokes 1-16 Castleisland Desmonds 1-7
Senior Football Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 10 7 1 2 162 128 34 15
Killarney Legion 8 5 3 0 130 97 33 13
Ballymacelligott 9 6 0 3 161 146 15 12
Kilcummin 9 5 1 3 156 132 24 11
Rathmore 10 4 2 4 155 149 6 10
Milltown/Castlemaine 10 3 4 3 142 147 -5 10
Kerins O`Rahilly's 9 4 1 4 134 132 2 9
Gneeveguilla 9 3 1 5 136 146 -10 7
Dingle 8 2 3 3 102 112 -10 7
Spa 9 3 1 5 125 143 -18 7
Austin Stacks 9 3 0 6 130 136 -6 6
Desmonds 10 1 1 8 128 193 -65 3
Division 4
Cordal 0-17 Castlegregory GAA Club 0-15
Senior Football Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Keel 9 6 2 1 128 97 31 14
Cordal 10 6 1 3 152 139 13 13
St Senan's 10 6 0 4 151 114 37 12
Beale 9 6 0 3 113 102 11 12
Tarbert 9 4 3 2 127 106 21 11
Cromane 9 5 1 3 120 128 -8 11
St Michael's-Foilmore 9 5 0 4 97 112 -15 10
Castlegregory GAA Club 10 4 1 5 160 148 12 9
Ballyduff 9 1 4 4 113 124 -11 6
St Pats Blennerville 10 3 0 7 130 146 -16 6
Dr. Crokes 9 2 0 7 141 177 -36 4
Sneem/Derrynane 9 2 0 7 114 153 -39 4
Division 6
Kerins O'Rahilly's 3-8 Firies 2-10
St Michael's-Foilmore 1-12 Killarney Legion 2-9
Senior Football Division 6
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Valentia Young Islanders 9 8 0 1 168 93 75 16
Firies 9 7 1 1 164 134 30 15
Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 6 0 4 168 146 22 12
Beaufort 9 5 2 2 130 128 2 12
Fossa 8 5 1 2 124 107 17 11
Milltown/Castlemaine 8 5 0 3 130 121 9 10
Dr. Crokes 9 4 2 3 136 134 2 10
Killarney Legion 9 2 3 4 132 154 -22 7
Kilcummin 9 3 1 5 145 129 16 7
Desmonds 8 2 1 5 88 86 2 5
St Michael's-Foilmore 9 2 1 6 110 149 -39 5
Tuosist 9 1 1 7 109 187 -78 3
Churchill 8 0 1 7 123 159 -36 1
Development League Division 5
Austin Stacks 3-21 Clounmacon 0-6
Development League Division 5
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Austin Stacks 3 3 0 0 59 10 49 6
Tarbert 4 3 0 1 68 16 52 6
Duagh 4 2 1 1 21 20 1 5
Scartaglin 4 2 0 2 38 55 -17 4
Clounmacon 5 1 1 3 58 90 -32 3
Beaufort 4 0 0 4 39 92 -53 0
South Kerry Under 15 B Football League Final
After Extra Time
St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia -Young Islanders 5.8 St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 1.16
East Region U15 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Dr Crokes B 7.14 Kenmare B. 4.04
Listry-Keel B. 5.09 Killarney Legion B 3.08
Fossa B. 1.09 Kilcummin B 5.13
TODAY:
Senior Football League
First named at home
Division 1
Dingle V Kerins O'Rahilly's 6:00
Ballymacelligott V Gneeveguilla 7:00
Killarney Legion V Spa Killarney 7:00
Division 2
Currow V Na Gaeil 7:00
Division 3
Dromid Pearses V John Mitchels 7:00
Skelligs Rangers V Annascaul 7:00
Churchill V Listry 7:30
Division 4
Cromane V St Michael's-Foilmore 7:00
Division 6
Milltown/Castlemaine V Fossa 7:30
Div 5B Phase 2
Laune Rangers V Rathmore 7:30