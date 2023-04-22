Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Hurling League
Div 1
St Brendan's 0-17 Ballyduff 1-14
Lixnaw 0-18 Ballyheigue 0-12
Dr. Crokes 2-17 Causeway 0-21
Abbeydorney 1-9 Crotta O'Neill's 0-10
Lee Strand County Under 13 Hurling League
Causeway 2 - 18 St. Brendan’s 1 - 8
Kilgarvan 3 - 13 Lixnaw 2 - 6
County Senior Football League
Division 6
Fossa 3-13 Churchill 2-13
Keane's SuperValu Couty Minor Football League
Division 6 Final
Beaufort 6-13 Annascaul/Lispole 1-13
TODAY:
County Senior Football League
First named at home
Games at 7
Div 1
Kilcummin V Milltown/Castlemaine
Div 2
Glenflesk V Kenmare
Div 6
Kerins O'Rahilly's B V Beaufort B
The Lee Strand County Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling Finals will take place as a double bill in Abbeydorney this evening.
In the Division 1 decider, Crotta O’Neills play Ballyduff at 7.15.
The Division 2 Final is between St. Brendan’s and Kilmoyley at 5.45.