Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Hurling League

Div 1

St Brendan's 0-17 Ballyduff 1-14

Lixnaw 0-18 Ballyheigue 0-12

Dr. Crokes 2-17 Causeway 0-21

Abbeydorney 1-9 Crotta O'Neill's 0-10

Lee Strand County Under 13 Hurling League

Causeway 2 - 18 St. Brendan’s 1 - 8

Kilgarvan 3 - 13 Lixnaw 2 - 6

County Senior Football League

Division 6

Fossa 3-13 Churchill 2-13

Keane's SuperValu Couty Minor Football League

Division 6 Final

Beaufort 6-13 Annascaul/Lispole 1-13

TODAY:

County Senior Football League

First named at home

Games at 7

Div 1

Kilcummin V Milltown/Castlemaine

Div 2

Glenflesk V Kenmare

Div 6

Kerins O'Rahilly's B V Beaufort B

The Lee Strand County Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling Finals will take place as a double bill in Abbeydorney this evening.

In the Division 1 decider, Crotta O’Neills play Ballyduff at 7.15.

The Division 2 Final is between St. Brendan’s and Kilmoyley at 5.45.