Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 22, 2023 11:04 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
County Senior Hurling League
Div 1
St Brendan's 0-17 Ballyduff 1-14
Lixnaw 0-18 Ballyheigue 0-12
Dr. Crokes 2-17 Causeway 0-21
Abbeydorney 1-9 Crotta O'Neill's 0-10

Lee Strand County Under 13 Hurling League
Causeway 2 - 18 St. Brendan’s 1 - 8
Kilgarvan 3 - 13 Lixnaw 2 - 6

County Senior Football League
Division 6
Fossa 3-13 Churchill 2-13

Keane's SuperValu Couty Minor Football League
Division 6 Final
Beaufort 6-13 Annascaul/Lispole 1-13

TODAY:

County Senior Football League
First named at home
Games at 7
Div 1
Kilcummin V Milltown/Castlemaine

Div 2
Glenflesk V Kenmare

Div 6
Kerins O'Rahilly's B V Beaufort B

The Lee Strand County Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling Finals will take place as a double bill in Abbeydorney this evening.

In the Division 1 decider, Crotta O’Neills play Ballyduff at 7.15.

The Division 2 Final is between St. Brendan’s and Kilmoyley at 5.45.

