Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Sep 24, 2022 09:09 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League
Group B Final
Ardfert B 1-11 v St Pat's B 1-13

East Kerry Junior Football Championship
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre
Legion 1-16 Glenflesk 2-10

All Ireland 60x30 over 35A doubles handball final
Dominick Lynch and Jack O'Shea, Kerry beat Joe Dowling and Joe McCann, Mayo 21-3, 21-6

Advertisement

Today:

Cahill Cup
Shield Final Replay
Venue: Glenbeigh
Ballymacelligott V St Michael's-Foilmore 5:00

Mid Kerry Football

Advertisement

O’Sullivan Cup
Keel host Glenbeigh/Glencar @ 6.00

Minor Championship
Cromane/Glenbeigh/Glencar v Milltown/Castlemaine at 5 in Cromane

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Semi-Finals @ 5
Lixnaw v Causeway @ Lixnaw
St. Brendan's v Abbeydorney @ Ardfert

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus