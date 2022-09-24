Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League
Group B Final
Ardfert B 1-11 v St Pat's B 1-13
East Kerry Junior Football Championship
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre
Legion 1-16 Glenflesk 2-10
All Ireland 60x30 over 35A doubles handball final
Dominick Lynch and Jack O'Shea, Kerry beat Joe Dowling and Joe McCann, Mayo 21-3, 21-6
Today:
Cahill Cup
Shield Final Replay
Venue: Glenbeigh
Ballymacelligott V St Michael's-Foilmore 5:00
Mid Kerry Football
O’Sullivan Cup
Keel host Glenbeigh/Glencar @ 6.00
Minor Championship
Cromane/Glenbeigh/Glencar v Milltown/Castlemaine at 5 in Cromane
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Semi-Finals @ 5
Lixnaw v Causeway @ Lixnaw
St. Brendan's v Abbeydorney @ Ardfert