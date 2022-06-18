Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Hurling League
Division 3 Final
St Brendan's 2-15 Dr. Crokes 1-6
County Senior Football League
Division 4
Knocknagoshel 1-15 Cromane 1-13
Senior Football Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Fossa 9 7 1 1 146 93 53 15
Ardfert Football Club 9 6 1 2 146 132 14 13
Knocknagoshel 9 6 1 2 145 132 13 13
Tarbert 9 6 0 3 143 110 33 12
Cordal 9 4 1 4 154 147 7 9
Castlegregory GAA Club 8 4 0 4 127 115 12 8
Beale 8 4 0 4 95 100 -5 8
Keel 8 3 1 4 105 110 -5 7
Cromane 9 3 0 6 141 154 -13 6
Austin Stacks 9 2 1 6 114 165 -51 5
Duagh 9 2 0 7 119 141 -22 4
Scartaglin 8 1 2 5 75 111 -36 4
Division 6 Shield
Castleisland Desmonds 1-9 Dingle 1-8
Kerry Ladies Football
U14 County League
Division 4
MKL Gaels 0-12 v Ballyduff 4-12
Division 5
Laune Rangers B 1 - 08 v ISG B 5-13
Today:
County Senior Football League
Division 1
Austin Stacks home to Kerins O'Rahilly's 7:00
Kerry Ladies Football
U14 County League
Cromane v Beaufort – 7.00