Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Results
Junior Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Duagh 3-10 Tralee Parnells 1-12
North Kerry Under 14 Hurling League Round 1
Crotta O'Neill's 1-09 Tralee Parnells 0-07
Lixnaw 0-11 Ballyduff 2-21
Kilmoyley 5-11 Abbeydorney 0-07
Fixtures
Garvey's County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Kilmoyley v Lixnaw, Austin Stack Park Tralee at 6pm
County Minor Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Ballyheigue v St Brendan's in Crotta O Neills at 4pm.
2020 Kerry Petroleum County Junior Football Football Championship Relegation Play-Offs
Waterville Frank Casey's entertain St Mary's at 5pm.
Firies versus Ballyduff in Connolly Park at 5pm.
Kerry Petroleum County Intermediate Football Championship - all games at 6pm
Group 1
Dromid Pearses v Kilcummin in Beaufort.
Group 3
Currow v Glenbeigh-Glencar in Milltown.
Kerry Petroleum County Junior Premier Football Championship - all games at 6pm
Group 1
Keel v St Pat's Blennerville at John Mitchels.
Group 3
St Senan's v Churchill in Strand Road.
Kerry Petroleum County Junior Football Championship at 6pm
Group 4
Knocknagoshel are at home to Duagh.
Terry's Butchers Oakpark Ladies Football Under 14
Division 2
Listowel Emmetts play Corca Dhuibhne at 1-00pm
Ballymac meet Na Gaeil at 7-00pm
Division 3
Dingle/Annascaul versus Moyvane at 7-00pm.
Under 12 Division 1
Abbeydorney v MKL Gaels at 7pm.
Under 12 Division 3
Dingle v Churchill 5.30pm.