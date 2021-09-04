Advertisement
Sport

Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Sep 4, 2021 12:09 By radiokerrysport
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Results

Junior Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Duagh 3-10 Tralee Parnells 1-12

North Kerry Under 14 Hurling League Round 1

Crotta O'Neill's 1-09 Tralee Parnells 0-07

Lixnaw 0-11 Ballyduff 2-21

Kilmoyley 5-11 Abbeydorney 0-07

Fixtures

Garvey's County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Kilmoyley v Lixnaw, Austin Stack Park Tralee at 6pm

County Minor Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Ballyheigue v St Brendan's in Crotta O Neills at 4pm.

2020 Kerry Petroleum County Junior Football Football Championship Relegation Play-Offs

Waterville Frank Casey's entertain St Mary's at 5pm.

Firies versus Ballyduff in Connolly Park at 5pm.

Kerry Petroleum County Intermediate Football Championship - all games at 6pm

Group 1
Dromid Pearses v Kilcummin in Beaufort.

Group 3
Currow v Glenbeigh-Glencar in Milltown.

Kerry Petroleum County Junior Premier Football Championship - all games at 6pm

Group 1
Keel v St Pat's Blennerville at John Mitchels.

Group 3
St Senan's v Churchill in Strand Road.

Kerry Petroleum County Junior Football Championship at 6pm

Group 4
Knocknagoshel are at home to Duagh.

Terry's Butchers Oakpark Ladies Football Under 14

Division 2
Listowel Emmetts play Corca Dhuibhne at 1-00pm

Ballymac meet Na Gaeil at 7-00pm

Division 3
Dingle/Annascaul versus Moyvane at 7-00pm.

Under 12 Division 1
Abbeydorney v MKL Gaels at 7pm.

Under 12 Division 3
Dingle v Churchill 5.30pm.

