Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union SHL
Division 1
Ballyduff 4-11 Ballyheigue 1-12
Abbeydorney 2-18 St Brendan's 1-18
Crotta O'Neill's 0-16 Kilmoyley G.A.A. 1-9
Causeway 0-25 Dr. Crokes 0-11
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Crotta O`Neill's 7 6 0 1 151 105 46 12
Kilmoyley G.A.A. 7 5 0 2 160 105 55 10
Abbeydorney 7 5 0 2 148 106 42 10
Ballyduff 8 5 0 3 172 132 40 10
Causeway 7 5 0 2 122 95 27 10
Lixnaw 6 3 0 3 95 106 -11 6
St Brendan's 8 3 0 5 167 146 21 6
Ballyheigue 7 2 1 4 100 100 0 5
Tralee Parnells 7 1 1 5 86 166 -80 3
Dr. Crokes 8 0 0 8 78 218 -140 0
Credit Union SFL
Division 1
Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-8 Spa Killarney 1-6
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 6 6 0 0 120 55 65 12
Laune Rangers 6 6 0 0 101 69 32 12
Rathmore 6 5 0 1 96 75 21 10
Kilcummin 6 4 1 1 77 69 8 9
Glenflesk 6 3 1 2 109 101 8 7
Ballymacelligott 6 3 1 2 86 82 4 7
Killarney Legion 6 2 1 3 80 78 2 5
Spa 6 1 1 4 76 86 -10 3
Milltown/Castlemaine 6 1 1 4 71 81 -10 3
Kerins O`Rahilly's 6 1 0 5 70 93 -23 2
An Ghaeltacht 6 1 0 5 75 104 -29 2
Dingle 6 0 0 6 51 119 -68 0
Division 6B
Dr. Crokes 1-17 John Mitchels 0-9
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 6 3 2 1 72 69 3 8
Beaufort (B Team) 5 3 1 1 69 58 11 7
Dr. Crokes (C Team) 6 3 0 3 100 72 28 6
Ballymacelligott (B Team) 5 3 0 2 82 99 -17 6
Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 6 3 0 3 106 85 21 6
St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 5 2 0 3 77 102 -25 4
Spa (B Team) 6 2 0 4 84 93 -9 4
John Mitchels (B Team) 5 1 1 3 65 77 -12 3
Developmental League
First named at home
Division 1
Rathmore 2-20 Beaufort 0-6
Division 3
Glenbeigh-Glencar 3-16 Currow 1-6
Ladies Football
U14 County League
St Pats 3-05 -v- Currow 5-13
Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Division 5
Beale 0-10 -v- Dingle 1-01
Division 2
Castleisland Desmonds 0-13 -v- Rathmore 4-10
North Kerry Ladies Football
Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16
Division 5
Dingle 4-12 v Shannonside Tarbert 00-06
Munster 60x30 diamond masters B doubles handball
Final
Pat Lacey and Dermot Casey, Kerry beat John Lyons and Noel Carty, Cork 21-15, 21-14.
Today:
Credit Union SFL
First named at home
Games at 7
Division 5B
Dr. Crokes V Glenflesk
Division 6B
St Michael's-Foilmore V Ballymacelligott
U23 Dev League
Div 1
First named at home
Games at 7
Austin Stacks V Laune Rangers
An Ghaeltacht V Kerins O'Rahilly's
Developmental Football League
First named at home
Division 1
Fossa V Milltown/Castlemaine 6:00
Division 2 @ 7
Annascaul V Listowel Emmets
Churchill V Castlegregory GAA Club
Dingle V St Patrick's Blennerville
Division 3 @ 7
Skelligs Rangers V Austin Stacks
Reenard V Waterville
Division 4 @ 7
Cordal V Clounmacon
Tarbert V Duagh
Moyvane V Ballydonoghue