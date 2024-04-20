Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Senior Hurling League

Division 1

St Brendan's 1-24 Tralee Parnells 1-10

Ballyduff 2-14 Causeway 2-8

Crotta O'Neill's 2-21 Dr. Crokes 0-14

Kilmoyley G.A.A. 0-25 Ballyheigue 2-12

Lixnaw 2-17 Abbeydorney 2-13

Credit Union Senior Football League

Division 4; Skelligs Rangers 2-9 St Michael's-Foilmore 0-11

Division 5B; Scartaglin 1-11 Glenflesk 0-7

Division 6A; Fossa 2-14 Killarney Legion 0-11

Division 6B; Ballymacelligott 2-16 Beaufort 3-9

Today:

The Finals of the Kerry Coiste na nÓg Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling competitions are to take place this evening in Abbeydorney.

First up at 5 will be the Division 2 decider between Ballyduff and Kilmoyley.

It will be followed by the Division 1 final between Tralee Parnell’s and Ballyheigue at 6.45.