Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 20, 2024 10:23 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Credit Union Senior Hurling League

Division 1

St Brendan's 1-24 Tralee Parnells 1-10

Advertisement

Ballyduff 2-14 Causeway 2-8

Crotta O'Neill's 2-21 Dr. Crokes 0-14

Kilmoyley G.A.A. 0-25 Ballyheigue 2-12

Advertisement

Lixnaw 2-17 Abbeydorney 2-13

Credit Union Senior Football League

Division 4; Skelligs Rangers 2-9 St Michael's-Foilmore 0-11

Advertisement

Division 5B; Scartaglin 1-11 Glenflesk 0-7

Division 6A; Fossa 2-14 Killarney Legion 0-11

Division 6B; Ballymacelligott 2-16 Beaufort 3-9

Advertisement

Today:

The Finals of the Kerry Coiste na nÓg Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling competitions are to take place this evening in Abbeydorney.

First up at 5 will be the Division 2 decider between Ballyduff and Kilmoyley.

Advertisement

It will be followed by the Division 1 final between Tralee Parnell’s and Ballyheigue at 6.45.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry against Cork later for Munster final spot
Advertisement
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Kingdom open provincial series at lunchtime
Advertisement

Recommended

Roads closed in Kilflynn due to half-marathon
Kingdom open provincial series at lunchtime
Racing at the Curragh this afternoon
Kerry seek All-Ireland final spot
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus