Saturday Local GAA fixtures and results

North Kerry Senior Leagues
First named team home advantage
Division 2 Round 5 -
Saturday 4th of March @1pm in Moyvane
Moyvane v Knocknagoshel
East Kerry senior League Results
Dr Crokes 2-15-Listry 0-06.
Legion 2-13-Gneeveguilla 1-06.
Spa 4-19-Cordal 2-10.
Senior Hurling Division 1
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Ballyduff, (Round 1), Ballyduff V Lixnaw 16:00, Ref: Tom Walsh
Sun, 05 Mar,
Sun, 05 Mar, Venue: Causeway, (Round 1), Causeway V Ballyheigue 12:30, Ref: Ian Liston
Sun, 05 Mar, Venue: Ardfert, (Round 1), St Brendan's V Crotta O'Neill's 14:00, Ref: Joseph Murphy
Sun, 05 Mar, Venue: Pirc Naomh Erc, (Round 1), Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Abbeydorney 14:00, Ref: John Ross
Minor Football League Division 1
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Keel, (Round 3), Keel/Listry V Austin Stacks 15:00, Ref: Roland Rogers
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Kenmare, (Round 3), Kenmare V Laune Rangers 15:00, Ref: John Purcell
Minor Football League Division 2A
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Round 3), Kilcummin V Ardfert Football Club 15:00, Ref: Cian Brady
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Spa, (Round 3), Spa Killarney V Ballymacelligott 15:00, Ref: Daniel Clifford
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Glenbeigh, (Round 3), Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Tarbert 15:00, Ref: Brendan Twiss
Minor Football League Division 2B
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Pirc Mhic Shithigh (Listowel Emmets), (Round 3), Listowel Emmets V Milltown/Castlemaine 15:00, Ref: Tadgh Murphy
Minor Football League Division 4A
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Glenflesk, (Round 3), Glenflesk V Ballyduff 15:00, Ref: James Brosnan
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Killeen (Na Gaeil), (Round 3), Na Gaeil V Cordal/Scartaglin 16:30, Ref: Paul Hayes
Sun, 05 Mar,
Sun, 05 Mar, Venue: Duagh, (Round 3), Duagh V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 15:00, Ref: Michael Hennessy
Minor Football League Division 4B
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Currow, (Round 2), Currow V Churchill 15:00, Ref: Eddie Barrett
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Foilmore GAA Grounds, (Round 3), St Michael's-Foilmore V Moyvane 15:00, Ref: Darcy O Connell
Minor Football League Division 6A
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Renard, (Round 3), Renard - St. Mary's V Castlegregory GAA Club 14:00, Ref: Adam Scanlon
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Gneeveguilla, (Round 3), Gneeveguilla V Finuge 15:00, Ref: Mike Brosnan
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), Beaufort V Knocknagoshel/Brosna 15:30, Ref: John Courtney
Minor Football League Division 6B
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Farranfore (Firies), (Round 3), Firies V Fossa 15:00, Ref: George O Donnell
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Finuge GAA Club, (Round 3), St Senan's V Annascaul/Lispole 15:00, Ref: Maurice O Sullivan
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Valentia, (Round 3), Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders V Beale 15:00, Ref: Sean O Shea
Minor Football League Division 8
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Ballylongford, (Round 3), Northern Gaels V Dromid/Waterville 15:00, Ref: Jim O Connor
Sun, 05 Mar,
Sun, 05 Mar, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 3), Laune Rangers V Kenmare Shamrocks 12:00, Ref: John Hennessy