Advertisement
Sport

Saturday Local GAA fixtures and results

Mar 4, 2023 11:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Saturday Local GAA fixtures and results Saturday Local GAA fixtures and results
Share this article

North Kerry Senior Leagues

Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

First named team home advantage

Advertisement

Division 2 Round 5 -

Saturday 4th of March @1pm in Moyvane

Moyvane v Knocknagoshel

Advertisement

Sponsored By Frank Doran www.safeguardsecuity.ie
East Kerry senior League Results

Dr Crokes 2-15-Listry 0-06.

Legion 2-13-Gneeveguilla 1-06.

Advertisement

Spa 4-19-Cordal 2-10.

Senior Hurling Division 1
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Ballyduff, (Round 1), Ballyduff V Lixnaw 16:00, Ref: Tom Walsh
Sun, 05 Mar,
Sun, 05 Mar, Venue: Causeway, (Round 1), Causeway V Ballyheigue 12:30, Ref: Ian Liston
Sun, 05 Mar, Venue: Ardfert, (Round 1), St Brendan's V Crotta O'Neill's 14:00, Ref: Joseph Murphy
Sun, 05 Mar, Venue: Pirc Naomh Erc, (Round 1), Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Abbeydorney 14:00, Ref: John Ross

Minor Football League Division 1
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Keel, (Round 3), Keel/Listry V Austin Stacks 15:00, Ref: Roland Rogers
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Kenmare, (Round 3), Kenmare V Laune Rangers 15:00, Ref: John Purcell

Minor Football League Division 2A
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Round 3), Kilcummin V Ardfert Football Club 15:00, Ref: Cian Brady
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Spa, (Round 3), Spa Killarney V Ballymacelligott 15:00, Ref: Daniel Clifford
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Glenbeigh, (Round 3), Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Tarbert 15:00, Ref: Brendan Twiss

Advertisement

Minor Football League Division 2B
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Pirc Mhic Shithigh (Listowel Emmets), (Round 3), Listowel Emmets V Milltown/Castlemaine 15:00, Ref: Tadgh Murphy

Minor Football League Division 4A
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Glenflesk, (Round 3), Glenflesk V Ballyduff 15:00, Ref: James Brosnan
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Killeen (Na Gaeil), (Round 3), Na Gaeil V Cordal/Scartaglin 16:30, Ref: Paul Hayes
Sun, 05 Mar,
Sun, 05 Mar, Venue: Duagh, (Round 3), Duagh V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 15:00, Ref: Michael Hennessy

Minor Football League Division 4B
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Currow, (Round 2), Currow V Churchill 15:00, Ref: Eddie Barrett
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Foilmore GAA Grounds, (Round 3), St Michael's-Foilmore V Moyvane 15:00, Ref: Darcy O Connell

Advertisement

Minor Football League Division 6A
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Renard, (Round 3), Renard - St. Mary's V Castlegregory GAA Club 14:00, Ref: Adam Scanlon
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Gneeveguilla, (Round 3), Gneeveguilla V Finuge 15:00, Ref: Mike Brosnan
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), Beaufort V Knocknagoshel/Brosna 15:30, Ref: John Courtney

Minor Football League Division 6B
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Farranfore (Firies), (Round 3), Firies V Fossa 15:00, Ref: George O Donnell
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Finuge GAA Club, (Round 3), St Senan's V Annascaul/Lispole 15:00, Ref: Maurice O Sullivan
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Valentia, (Round 3), Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders V Beale 15:00, Ref: Sean O Shea

Minor Football League Division 8
Sat, 04 Mar,
Sat, 04 Mar, Venue: Ballylongford, (Round 3), Northern Gaels V Dromid/Waterville 15:00, Ref: Jim O Connor
Sun, 05 Mar,
Sun, 05 Mar, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 3), Laune Rangers V Kenmare Shamrocks 12:00, Ref: John Hennessy

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus