Saturday local basketball fixtures & results

Dec 9, 2023 09:34 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Airport Men Div3:
St Annes 26 - 46 Tralee Titans ;

Kerry Airport Ladies Div 2:
Glenbeigh Falcons 71 - 46 St Brendans ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
St Marys 39 - 44 Cobras ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div1:
Tralee Magic 46 - 41 St Marys ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1 PoolA:
Ballybunion Wildcats 20 - 0 St Brendans ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2:
St Colmans Ravens 8 - 10 St Marys ;

TODAY

Kerry Airport Men Div2:
St Marys v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 19:30, ;

Kerry Airport Ladies Div 2:
St Josephs v St Pauls , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Duagh Sports Complex, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Cobras v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Causeway Comp School, 12:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div2:
St Marys B v Cobras , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 15:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
TK Chorca Dhuibhne b v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, 11:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3:
KCYMS v Kenmare Kestrels A, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 15:00, ;
Rathmore Ravens v Tralee Magic , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 15:15, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1 PoolA:
St Marys v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 11:00, ;
St Brendans v Tralee Magic , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 16:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1 PoolB:
Gneeveguilla v TK Chorca Dhuibhne, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 16:15, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2:
St Brendans v St Marys , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 16:00, ;

Kerry Airport Men Div2 Plate:
St Marys v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 19:30, ;

Kerry Airport Ladies Div3 Plate:
Gneeveguilla v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div3 Plate:
St Brendans v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 16:30, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div2 Plate:
St Marys v St Josephs , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 14:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div1 Cup:
St Marys v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, TBC, ;
St Colmans v St Josephs , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 17:30, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Plate:
KCYMS v Kenmare Kestrels A, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killorglin Sports Complex, 15:00, ;

