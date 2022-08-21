Saturday Club Football Championships review

Spa and Dingle are through to the Senior Club Football Championship semi-finals. Spa top Group A after a 1-16 to 12 points victory over Na Gaeil. Dingle won 2-8 to 13 points against Kenmare Shamrocks, who are now facing a relegation play-off.

An Ghaeltacht and Kilcummin progress to the Intermediate ¼ Finals. An Ghaeltacht won Group 3 by beating Castleisland Desmonds 16 points to 12. Kilcummin recorded a 12 points to 10 victory over Glenbeigh-Glencar, who go into a relegation play-off.

Glenflesk have joined Rathmore in qualifying out of Group 4 of the Intermediates with a 3-23 to 2-10 win against St Mary's. Group winners Rathmore lost to Milltown/Castlemaine by 1-10 to 12 points. Mary’s are now facing a relegation play-off.

Ballymac top Junior Premier Group 3 with a 100% record after beating Keel 16 points to 1-11.

Ardfert also qualified by defeating Waterville by 11 points to 8. Waterville go into a relegation play-off.

Listry won Junior Premier Group 4 with a 100% record by winning 1-12 to 14 points at Fossa, who finished second and also qualified. Listowel and Castlegregory drew 14 points to 2-8. It’s Castlegregory who must compete in the relegation play-off.

Senior Club Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Spa 3 2 1 0 53 41 12 5

Dingle 3 2 0 1 40 43 -3 4

Na Gaeil 3 1 0 2 42 49 -7 2

Kenmare Shamrocks 3 0 1 2 46 48 -2 1

Intermediate Football Championship Group 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

An Ghaeltacht 3 2 0 1 41 36 5 4

Kilcummin 3 2 0 1 40 37 3 4

Desmonds 3 1 0 2 37 41 -4 2

Glenbeigh-Glencar 3 1 0 2 31 35 -4 2



Intermediate Football Championship Group 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Rathmore 3 2 0 1 59 39 20 4

Glenflesk 3 1 1 1 59 51 8 3

Milltown/Castlemaine 3 1 1 1 41 49 -8 3

St Mary's 3 1 0 2 52 72 -20 2



Junior Football Championship Group 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Reenard 3 3 0 0 56 29 27 6

Scartaglin 3 2 0 1 30 36 -6 4

Cromane 3 1 0 2 41 46 -5 2

Moyvane 3 0 0 3 37 53 -16 0

Junior Premier Football Championship Group 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Ballymacelligott 3 3 0 0 38 31 7 6

Ardfert Football Club 3 2 0 1 36 32 4 4

Keel 3 1 0 2 43 43 0 2

Waterville 3 0 0 3 27 38 -11 0



Junior Premier Football Championship Group 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Listry 3 3 0 0 57 41 16 6

Fossa 3 2 0 1 52 35 17 4

Listowel Emmets 3 0 1 2 37 52 -15 1

Castlegregory GAA Club 3 0 1 2 38 56 -18 1