Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Dec 11, 2021 16:12 By radiokerrysport
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
In the first Semi Final of the Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship2021
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion Ballyduff Gaa beat St. Senans by a goal.

The final score was 2.08 to 1.08 in favor of Ballyduff.

