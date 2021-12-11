Saturday afternoon local GAA results

In the first Semi Final of the Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship2021
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion Ballyduff Gaa beat St. Senans by a goal.
The final score was 2.08 to 1.08 in favor of Ballyduff.
