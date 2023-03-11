Saturday afternoon local GAA results

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
0-12 Dr. Crokes v Ballyduff 3-15
County Minor Football League
Division 1
Laune Rangers V Killarney Legion
Division 2A
Tarbert V Ardfert
Division 2B
Milltown/Castlemaine V Dr. Crokes
Division 4A
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe V Glenflesk
Ballyduff V Na Gaeil
Division 4B
Churchill V Moyvane
Division 6A
Finuge V Renard - St. Mary's
Castlegregory V Beaufort
Division 6B
Beale V St Senan's
Fossa V Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders @ 3.45
Annascaul/Lispole V Firies @ 4.00
Division 8
Dromid/Waterville V Ballymacelligott
Kenmare Shamrocks V Northern Gaels
Lee Strand West Kerry Football League Semi-Final
2-12 Lispole v Annascaul 1-13
East Kerry Scór na nÓg, sponsored by Killarneycreditunion.ie