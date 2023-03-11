Advertisement
Sport

Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Mar 11, 2023 16:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
County Senior Hurling League

Division 1
0-12 Dr. Crokes v Ballyduff 3-15

County Minor Football League

Division 1
Laune Rangers V Killarney Legion

Division 2A
Tarbert V Ardfert

Division 2B
Milltown/Castlemaine V Dr. Crokes

Division 4A
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe V Glenflesk
Ballyduff V Na Gaeil

Division 4B
Churchill V Moyvane

Division 6A
Finuge V Renard - St. Mary's
Castlegregory V Beaufort

Division 6B
Beale V St Senan's
Fossa V Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders @ 3.45
Annascaul/Lispole V Firies @ 4.00

Division 8
Dromid/Waterville V Ballymacelligott
Kenmare Shamrocks V Northern Gaels

Lee Strand West Kerry Football League Semi-Final
2-12 Lispole v Annascaul 1-13

East Kerry Scór na nÓg, sponsored by Killarneycreditunion.ie

