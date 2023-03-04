Saturday afternoon local GAA results

County Minor Football League
Division 1
0-1 Keel/Listry V Austin Stacks 1-14
1-10 Kenmare V Laune Rangers 1-8
Division 2A
Kilcummin V Ardfert
1-14 Spa Killarney V Ballymacelligott 1-7
2-14 Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Tarbert 4-8
Division 2B
Listowel Emmets V Milltown/Castlemaine
Division 4A
Glenflesk V Ballyduff
Na Gaeil V Cordal/Scartaglin 4:30
Division 4B
St Michael's-Foilmore V Moyvane
John Mitchels V Currow
Division 6A
2-9 Renard - St. Mary's V Castlegregory 6-19
3-11 Gneeveguilla V Finuge 2-17
Beaufort V Knocknagoshel/Brosna
Division 6B
Firies V Fossa
St Senan's V Annascaul/Lispole
Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders V Beale
Division 8
Northern Gaels V Dromid/Waterville
North Kerry Football League
D2
Moyvane 5-9n Knocknagoshel 1-14
Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League
Round 3
1-6 St Pat's V Kerins O Rahilly's 2-15
County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Ballyduff V Lixnaw
Handball
Munster 40x20 girl's u12 doubles final
Kelsey Sheahan and Lynn Kohler, Kerry V Sinead Doyle and Anna Madden, Clare
All Ireland 40x20 over 35A singles semi final
Jack O'Shea, Kerry V Darragh Daly, Tyrone