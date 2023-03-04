Advertisement
Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Mar 4, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
County Minor Football League

Division 1
0-1 Keel/Listry V Austin Stacks 1-14
1-10 Kenmare V Laune Rangers 1-8

Division 2A
Kilcummin V Ardfert
1-14 Spa Killarney V Ballymacelligott 1-7
2-14 Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Tarbert 4-8

Division 2B
Listowel Emmets V Milltown/Castlemaine

Division 4A
Glenflesk V Ballyduff
Na Gaeil V Cordal/Scartaglin 4:30

Division 4B
St Michael's-Foilmore V Moyvane
John Mitchels V Currow

Division 6A
2-9 Renard - St. Mary's V Castlegregory 6-19
3-11 Gneeveguilla V Finuge 2-17
Beaufort V Knocknagoshel/Brosna

Division 6B
Firies V Fossa
St Senan's V Annascaul/Lispole
Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders V Beale

Division 8
Northern Gaels V Dromid/Waterville

North Kerry Football League
D2
Moyvane 5-9n Knocknagoshel 1-14

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League
Round 3
1-6 St Pat's V Kerins O Rahilly's 2-15

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Ballyduff V Lixnaw

Handball
Munster 40x20 girl's u12 doubles final
Kelsey Sheahan and Lynn Kohler, Kerry V Sinead Doyle and Anna Madden, Clare

All Ireland 40x20 over 35A singles semi final
Jack O'Shea, Kerry V Darragh Daly, Tyrone

