Sam Maguire Cup draw this lunchtime

The draw for the group stages of the Sam Maguire Cup is to be made at 1 o'clock today.

Kerry will be a first seed if they win the Munster final on Sunday.

16 counties will be drawn into four groups of four, with teams seeded based on Championship and League performance.

1st and 2nd seeds: Kerry/Clare, Galway/Sligo, Armagh/Derry, Dublin/Louth

3rd seeds: Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone, Monaghan

4th seeds: Donegal, Cork, Kildare, Westmeath

Teams who are due to meet in a provincial final cannot be in the same group but those who have already played each other earlier in this year’s championships can.

If Kerry are provincial champions they will be home to a 3rd seed over the weekend of May 20th and 21st, go to a 4th seed over the weekend of June 3rd and 4th, & play at a neutral venue against the 2nd seed a fortnight later.

Fixture details to be confirmed on Friday.