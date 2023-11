A Sam Kerr hat-trick helped Chelsea to a first win in Group D of the Women’s Champions League last night.

Emma Hayes’ side were 4-1 winners at home to Paris F-C.

Chelsea are still two-points behind Hacken, after the Swedish side came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Real Madrid.

In Group C, Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint Germain 1-nil and Roma were 3-nil winners over Ajax.