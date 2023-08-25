Advertisement
Rugby Heavy Weights In Action Tonight

Aug 25, 2023 10:23 By radiokerrysport
New Zealand
Two of the World Cup favourites meet in a warm-up game at Twickenham this evening.

The All Blacks and Springboks have both named strong sides for their final hit-out before the tournament proper.

Kick-off is at 7.30.

