Advertisement
Sport

Rovers wait for win continues; wins for West Ham and United but Arsenal lose

Oct 28, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Rovers wait for win continues; wins for West Ham and United but Arsenal lose Rovers wait for win continues; wins for West Ham and United but Arsenal lose
Share this article

Shamrock Rovers’ wait for a first Conference League group win continues.

The Hoops took the lead at home to Gent last night, but had Justin Ferizaj sent off before settling for a 1-1 draw at Tallaght Stadium.

Elsewhere, Republic of Ireland under-21 midfielder Conor Coventry played 84-minutes of West Ham’s 1-nil win at home to Silkeborg.

Advertisement

==

In the Europa League, Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United’s third in a 3-nil win over Sheriff in Group E.

Arsenal lost 2-nil away to PSV Eindhoven.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus