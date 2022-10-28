Rovers wait for win continues; wins for West Ham and United but Arsenal lose

Shamrock Rovers’ wait for a first Conference League group win continues.

The Hoops took the lead at home to Gent last night, but had Justin Ferizaj sent off before settling for a 1-1 draw at Tallaght Stadium.

Elsewhere, Republic of Ireland under-21 midfielder Conor Coventry played 84-minutes of West Ham’s 1-nil win at home to Silkeborg.

In the Europa League, Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United’s third in a 3-nil win over Sheriff in Group E.

Arsenal lost 2-nil away to PSV Eindhoven.