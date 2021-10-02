Rovers still 9 clear, Women's League resumes today

Shamrock Rovers remain nine-points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this morning.

Danny Mandroiu struck just before half-time as they beat Derry City 2-1 in Tallaght.

Second placed St. Pat’s needed an injury-time Alfie Lewis strike to nick a 1-nil win at Drogheda.

While Finn Harps and Dundalk played out a 2-2 draw in Ballybofey.

This evening sees Bohemians look to end a run of three games without a win as they travel to bottom side Longford.

While Sligo Rovers entertain Waterford.

Two title contenders can turn the heat up on Women’s National League leaders Peamount today.

Shelbourne can move to within a point of the summit with a win at home to DLR Waves from 2.

Second placed Wexford Youths host Galway from 6.30.

Then at 7, Athlone play Cork City.