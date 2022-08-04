Rovers In European Action and Today's Top Soccer Stories

It will be a huge night for League of Ireland sides involved in European action later.

Shamrock Rovers welcome North Macedonian champions Shkupi to Tallaght Stadium for the first leg of their Europa League third round qualifier.

Kick-off is at 8.

Should Rovers come through this tie, they'll be guaranteed at least a place in the Conference League group stage.

Sligo Rovers have made the trip to Norway to play Viking in the first leg of their Conference League qualifier.

While St. Patrick's Athletic are away to Bulgarian giants, C-S-K-A Sofia.

Both of those games kick-off at 6.

Leicester's Premier League winning goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has left the club after 11 years to join French side Nice.

The Denmark international - who had been Leicester's captain in recent seasons - also won the FA Cup and Community Shield with the club.

Schmeichel posted a message to fans following his decision to leave.



Manchester City's Erling Haaland says he has no desire to command attention - despite idolising big characters like Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Big things are expected of the highly-rated Norway striker, following his move from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland's regarded as one of the best young talents in the world.

But he says he doesn't crave the spotlight.

Brighton were insisting last night that no deal had been done to sell Marc Cucurella.

Widespread reports claimed Chelsea had agreed a 63-million euro deal for the Spanish left-back.

However, Brighton denied any such deal had been agreed with any club.

Ireland and Everton captain Seamus Coleman is confident new arrivals at Goodison Park, such as Dwight McNeil, can fill the gap left by Richarlison.

The Brazilian, who was last season's top scorer, departed Merseyside in favour of a move to Tottenham.

Coleman tells Sky Sports News, other attacking options could be on the way to replace Richarlison.