Manchester City are without at least seven first-team players for tonight’s FA Cup third round tie away to Swindon.

An outbreak of COVID-19 has also forced manager Pep Guardiola to miss the trip to the County Ground.

Former Cork City defender Jake O'Brien could make his Swindon debut tonight.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international only joined the League Two side on loan from Crystal Palace this week.

Kick-off is at 8.