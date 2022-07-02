Round 2 of Hurling Championship gets underway this evening

Round 2 of the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship gets underway this evening with a Group 2 encounter.
Austin Stack Park is the venue for the 7.30 clash between Dr. Crokes and Abbeydorney.
Advertisement
Round 2 of the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship gets underway this evening with a Group 2 encounter.
Austin Stack Park is the venue for the 7.30 clash between Dr. Crokes and Abbeydorney.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus