Round 2 of Hurling Championship gets underway this evening

Jul 2, 2022 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Round 2 of the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship gets underway this evening with a Group 2 encounter.

Austin Stack Park is the venue for the 7.30 clash between Dr. Crokes and Abbeydorney.

